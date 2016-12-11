Kenya tanker explosion kills 39

Story highlights At least 39 people died in a fuel tanker crash

The tanker was traveling from Nairobi to Naivasha

(CNN) A fiery truck crash in Kenya on Saturday killed at least 39 people and injured many others, according to officials.

Around 11:30 p.m. local time, a truck driver heading from Nairobi, Kenya's capital and largest city, to Naivasha lost control going downhill, officials said.

The truck rammed into more than a dozen vehicles, according to the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, and exploded. Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery said Sunday the tanker carried highly flammable materials.

"This is a national tragedy," Nkaissery said in a press conference Sunday morning.

CNN Map

Mwachi added that authorities have extended search and rescue operations to the surrounding area to make sure no one wandered off into the nearby bushes during the evacuation.

