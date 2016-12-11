Kenya tanker explosion kills 33

Story highlights At least 33 people died in a fuel tanker crash

The tanker was traveling from Nairobi to Naivasha

(CNN) A fiery fuel tanker crash in Kenya on Saturday killed at least 33 people and injured many others, according to officials.

Around 11:30 p.m. local time, a truck driver heading from Nairobi, Kenya's capital and largest city, to Naivasha lost control going downhill, officials said.

The tanker rammed into nearly a dozen vehicles, according to the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, and exploded. KBC reported that the tanker carried "highly flammable chemicals."

CNN Map

"This is a serious chemical incident," said Mwachi Pius Masai, deputy director and spokesman with the National Disaster Management Unit. "The NDMU have joined search and rescue operations."

Mwachi added that authorities have extended search and rescue operations to the surrounding area to make sure no one wandered off into the nearby bushes during the evacuation.

Read More