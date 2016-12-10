Snow and ice for many parts of US this weekend

Story highlights Cold weekend with ice and snow expected for many parts of US

Another, even colder air mass looks to enter the Midwest and Northeast late next week

(CNN) Over 20 million Americans are under some kind of winter weather warning, watch or advisory this weekend -- thanks in part to a swath of cold air pushing into much of the country.

Snowy weather already has caused major damage in the Midwest. In Fowlerville, Michigan, a 40-car pileup on Interstate 96 killed at least three people.

@MLive massive backup in Livingston county/Fowlerville on WB I-96. Avoid! pic.twitter.com/qWO9nwurRG — John W Fitzgerald (@FitzAndPieces) December 8, 2016

In Ohio's Lake County, snowy conditions led to a pileup of more than 50 vehicles on Thursday, officials there said.

Atleast 4 semis. 20+ cop cars. Countless ambulances. Crazy... pic.twitter.com/H3MBkdQ4MI — Brandøn Claypool (@BrandonDotEXE) December 8, 2016

Road conditions there aren't likely to get much better in the coming days.

At some point over the next few days, 80% of the country will see temperatures below freezing.

