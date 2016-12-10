Story highlights The other finalists were Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield, Jabrill Peppers and Dede Westbrook

Louisville's Jackson was the early front-runner but struggled down the stretch

(CNN) Lamar Jackson, a sophomore quarterback at the University of Louisville, has won the Heisman Trophy, given to the most outstanding player in college football.

Jackson, who amassed 4,928 yards of total offense and 51 total touchdowns, is youngest player ever and the first player from Louisville to win the Heisman.

He is also the first player in major college football history with at least 3,300 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in a season.

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson finished second in the Heisman voting, with 1,524 points. Jackson's winning total was 2,144.

The other finalists were Oklahoma junior quarterback Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma senior wide receiver Dede Westbrook and Michigan junior linebacker Jabrill Peppers.

