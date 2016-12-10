Breaking News

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 9:23 PM ET, Sat December 10, 2016

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is the first Heisman Trophy winner from his university.
Story highlights

  • The other finalists were Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield, Jabrill Peppers and Dede Westbrook
  • Louisville's Jackson was the early front-runner but struggled down the stretch

(CNN)Lamar Jackson, a sophomore quarterback at the University of Louisville, has won the Heisman Trophy, given to the most outstanding player in college football.

Jackson, who amassed 4,928 yards of total offense and 51 total touchdowns, is youngest player ever and the first player from Louisville to win the Heisman.
    He is also the first player in major college football history with at least 3,300 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in a season.
    Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson finished second in the Heisman voting, with 1,524 points. Jackson's winning total was 2,144.
    The other finalists were Oklahoma junior quarterback Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma senior wide receiver Dede Westbrook and Michigan junior linebacker Jabrill Peppers.
    Doak Walker, a halfback for Southern Methodist University, with his Heisman Trophy during a dinner at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York on December 7, 1948.
    Doak Walker, a halfback for Southern Methodist University, with his Heisman Trophy during a dinner at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York on December 7, 1948. The trophy was established in 1935 and is awarded annually to an "outstanding college football player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity," according to the Heisman Trust.
    Notre Dame quarterback Paul Hornung imitates the Heisman stance as he poses with his trophy at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York on December 12, 1956. Notre Dame finished 2-8 that year despite Hornung winning the Heisman.
    Notre Dame quarterback Paul Hornung imitates the Heisman stance as he poses with his trophy at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York on December 12, 1956. Notre Dame finished 2-8 that year despite Hornung winning the Heisman.
    Navy quarterback Roger Staubach, No. 12, huddles with teammates during a game against the University of Pittsburgh on October 26, 1963. Staubach went on to play in four Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.
    Navy quarterback Roger Staubach, No. 12, huddles with teammates during a game against the University of Pittsburgh on October 26, 1963. Staubach went on to play in four Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.
    O.J. Simpson, playing for the University of Southern California, tries to break a tackle as he picks up 5 yards in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 9, 1968. That year, Simpson scored 22 touchdowns.
    O.J. Simpson, playing for the University of Southern California, tries to break a tackle as he picks up 5 yards in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 9, 1968. That year, Simpson scored 22 touchdowns.
    Stanford University quarterback Jim Plunkett plays in a game against the University of Southern California on November 10, 1970.
    Stanford University quarterback Jim Plunkett plays in a game against the University of Southern California on November 10, 1970.
    Archie Griffin of Ohio State speaks during press conference on December 02, 1975, after he was named winner of the Heisman Trophy for the second time, becoming college football's only two-time Heisman Trophy winner. He went on to play in the NFL for seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
    Archie Griffin of Ohio State speaks during press conference on December 02, 1975, after he was named winner of the Heisman Trophy for the second time, becoming college football's only two-time Heisman Trophy winner. He went on to play in the NFL for seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
    Tony Dorsett of the University of Pittsburgh holds the ball aloft as he runs past Temple safety Chuck Gill during a game in Pittsburgh on September 27, 1976. After a career in professional football, Dorsett said he now struggles with trauma-induced memory loss.
    Tony Dorsett of the University of Pittsburgh holds the ball aloft as he runs past Temple safety Chuck Gill during a game in Pittsburgh on September 27, 1976. After a career in professional football, Dorsett said he now struggles with trauma-induced memory loss.
    Earl Campbell of the University of Texas runs with the football during a 1977 game against the University of Houston.
    Earl Campbell of the University of Texas runs with the football during a 1977 game against the University of Houston.
    Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers, center, poses with his mother, Grady Rogers, and South Carolina Gov. Richard Riley, after he was formally presented with the trophy at a dinner in New York on December 12, 1980. In accepting the trophy, Rogers paid tribute to his mother and his coaches. "I'm happy for the University and for my teammates, too," Rogers said.
    Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers, center, poses with his mother, Grady Rogers, and South Carolina Gov. Richard Riley, after he was formally presented with the trophy at a dinner in New York on December 12, 1980. In accepting the trophy, Rogers paid tribute to his mother and his coaches. "I'm happy for the University and for my teammates, too," Rogers said.
    University of Southern California star running back Marcus Allen and coach John Robinson, right, join the rest of the USC Trojans after their victory over the UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles on November 21, 1981.
    University of Southern California star running back Marcus Allen and coach John Robinson, right, join the rest of the USC Trojans after their victory over the UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles on November 21, 1981.
    Running back Herschel Walker of the Georgia Bulldogs dives for a touchdown against Tennessee in 1982.
    Running back Herschel Walker of the Georgia Bulldogs dives for a touchdown against Tennessee in 1982.
    Tim Brown plays in a game at Notre Dame in 1987. Notre Dame and Ohio State are tied with seven Heisman trophy wins, the most any school has won.
    Tim Brown plays in a game at Notre Dame in 1987. Notre Dame and Ohio State are tied with seven Heisman trophy wins, the most any school has won.
    Barry Sanders, playing for Oklahoma State, pushes his way through Miami University-Oxford players during a game in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on September 10, 1988.
    Barry Sanders, playing for Oklahoma State, pushes his way through Miami University-Oxford players during a game in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on September 10, 1988.
    Ohio State's Eddie George pulls away from Iowa defender Bill Ennis-Inge in Columbus, Ohio, on October 28, 1995. After retiring from the NFL, George took up acting and appeared on Broadway as lawyer Billy Flynn in the musical "Chicago" this year.
    Ohio State's Eddie George pulls away from Iowa defender Bill Ennis-Inge in Columbus, Ohio, on October 28, 1995. After retiring from the NFL, George took up acting and appeared on Broadway as lawyer Billy Flynn in the musical "Chicago" this year.
    Michigan's Charles Woodson kneels beside the Heisman Trophy after becoming the first primarily defensive player to win the honor at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York on December 13, 1997.
    Michigan's Charles Woodson kneels beside the Heisman Trophy after becoming the first primarily defensive player to win the honor at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York on December 13, 1997.
    Texas tailback Ricky Williams poses with the Heisman Trophy at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York on December 12, 1998.
    Texas tailback Ricky Williams poses with the Heisman Trophy at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York on December 12, 1998.
    University of Southern California quarterback Carson Palmer makes a pass during a game against Notre Dame in Los Angeles on November 30, 2002.
    University of Southern California quarterback Carson Palmer makes a pass during a game against Notre Dame in Los Angeles on November 30, 2002.
    Auburn quarterback Cameron Newton celebrates a win over Louisiana State University at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, on October 23, 2010.
    Auburn quarterback Cameron Newton celebrates a win over Louisiana State University at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, on October 23, 2010.
    With a breakout performance in a 63-20 blowout against Florida State on September 17, Jackson became the early favorite to win the Heisman. In that game, Jackson ran for four touchdowns and threw for another one, compiling 146 yards rushing and 216 yards passing.

    CNN's Dan Moriarty contributed to this report.