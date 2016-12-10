Heisman winners who made their mark on the NFL
Heisman winners who made their mark on the NFL
Notre Dame quarterback Paul Hornung imitates the Heisman stance as he poses with his trophy at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York on December 12, 1956. Notre Dame finished 2-8 that year despite Hornung winning the Heisman.
Navy quarterback Roger Staubach, No. 12, huddles with teammates during a game against the University of Pittsburgh on October 26, 1963. Staubach went on to play in four Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.
O.J. Simpson, playing for the University of Southern California, tries to break a tackle as he picks up 5 yards in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 9, 1968. That year, Simpson scored 22 touchdowns.
Stanford University quarterback Jim Plunkett plays in a game against the University of Southern California on November 10, 1970.
Archie Griffin of Ohio State speaks during press conference on December 02, 1975, after he was named winner of the Heisman Trophy for the second time, becoming college football's only two-time Heisman Trophy winner. He went on to play in the NFL for seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Earl Campbell of the University of Texas runs with the football during a 1977 game against the University of Houston.
Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers, center, poses with his mother, Grady Rogers, and South Carolina Gov. Richard Riley, after he was formally presented with the trophy at a dinner in New York on December 12, 1980. In accepting the trophy, Rogers paid tribute to his mother and his coaches. "I'm happy for the University and for my teammates, too," Rogers said.
University of Southern California star running back Marcus Allen and coach John Robinson, right, join the rest of the USC Trojans after their victory over the UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles on November 21, 1981.
Running back Herschel Walker of the Georgia Bulldogs dives for a touchdown against Tennessee in 1982.
Tim Brown plays in a game at Notre Dame in 1987. Notre Dame and Ohio State are tied with seven Heisman trophy wins, the most any school has won.
Barry Sanders, playing for Oklahoma State, pushes his way through Miami University-Oxford players during a game in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on September 10, 1988.
Michigan's Charles Woodson kneels beside the Heisman Trophy after becoming the first primarily defensive player to win the honor at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York on December 13, 1997.
Texas tailback Ricky Williams poses with the Heisman Trophy at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York on December 12, 1998.
University of Southern California quarterback Carson Palmer makes a pass during a game against Notre Dame in Los Angeles on November 30, 2002.
Auburn quarterback Cameron Newton celebrates a win over Louisiana State University at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, on October 23, 2010.