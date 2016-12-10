Army ends Navy's 14-year winning streak

Story highlights
- It was Army's first defeat of Navy since 2001
- Army's Ahmad Bradshaw ran for the winning score with six minutes left
(CNN)Army cadets flooded the football field of M&T Bank Stadium with a sea of gray Saturday, just after their football team sank Navy for the first time since 2001.
In ending a 14-year losing streak, the Black Knights stifled the Midshipmen's offense, especially in the first half, and sent a slew of runners at Navy defenders to fight for a 21-17 win.
After the frustration-ending victory, hundreds of Army cadets swamped the field to celebrate the upset win over 25th-ranked Navy.
As CNN's Coy Wire interviewed Army Coach Jeff Monken, thrilled fans almost drowned them out with their celebratory yelling.
"What a feeling," Monken said. "I'm so proud of our guys. I'm so proud for this corps of cadets and for the United States Army.
"Everybody laying in a foxhole (or) chasing a bad guy right now, this one is for you."
The enthusiastic celebration of a win over their service academy rival comes after a long, at times embarrassing wait. Ten of Army's 14 losses were by more than a touchdown.
Army lost last year, coincidentally, by a 21-17 score.
Army ran for three touchdowns this year, two by running back Andy Davidson. Quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw toughed out a 9-yard scoring run with six minutes to go to give the Black Knights the win.
Eight Army players rushed the ball 70 times, totaling 314 yards. Army threw only four passes.
Navy quarterback Zach Abey, in his first collegiate start, rallied his team from a 14-point halftime deficit, but the Midshipmen were doomed in part by five turnovers.
Army also dominated possession -- keeping the ball for more than 40 minutes.
Navy struggled in the first half, getting only one first down and being shut out on the scoreboard.
Navy's consolation is it still leads the series, which began in 1890, with 60 wins in 117 games.
President-elect Donald Trump watched the game along with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and his pick for CIA director, Rep. Mike Pompeo, who graduated at the top of his West Point class in 1986.
Later, the President-elect visited the CBS broadcast booth.
"I just love the armed forces, love the folks, their spirit is so incredible," Trump told CBS. "I don't know if it's necessarily the best football but it's very good ... but boy do they have spirit, more than anybody. It's beautiful."