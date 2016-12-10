Army ends Navy's 14-year winning streak

Story highlights It was Army's first defeat of Navy since 2001

Army's Ahmad Bradshaw ran for the winning score with six minutes left

(CNN) Army cadets flooded the football field of M&T Bank Stadium with a sea of gray Saturday, just after their football team sank Navy for the first time since 2001.

In ending a 14-year losing streak, the Black Knights stifled the Midshipmen's offense, especially in the first half, and sent a slew of runners at Navy defenders to fight for a 21-17 win.

After the frustration-ending victory, hundreds of Army cadets swamped the field to celebrate the upset win over 25th-ranked Navy.

Army snaps the streak! The Black Knights win, 21-17, for the first time since 2001. #ArmyNavy 🏈🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fqI2QKPU9Y — Army-Navy Game (@ArmyNavyGame) December 10, 2016

As CNN's Coy Wire interviewed Army Coach Jeff Monken, thrilled fans almost drowned them out with their celebratory yelling.

"What a feeling," Monken said. "I'm so proud of our guys. I'm so proud for this corps of cadets and for the United States Army.

