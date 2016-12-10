Trump cheers from sidelines of Army-Navy game

Story highlights The President-elect said do they have spirit, "more than anybody"

Donald Trump said being elected was "humbling"

(CNN) Donald Trump praised the spirit of the US Army and Navy football players Saturday while also reflecting on his upcoming role as Commander in Chief.

"I love the Armed Forces, love the folks. The spirit is so incredible. I don't know if it's necessarily the best football but it's very good," he told legendary CBS announcer Verne Lundquist at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, where the annual game between the two higher education institutions was held. "But boy, do they have spirit, more than anybody. It's beautiful to see. And the spirit. You don't see this at any game."

"I go to many games," Trump added. "You don't see this kind of spirit anywhere. These are amazing people."

Trump took a moment during his halftime interview to reflect on heading to the White House in a matter of weeks.

"It's humbling. It's a great honor, but it's a great responsibility," he said. "And when you see these incredible people, we just want to be strong -- and they want to be strong."

