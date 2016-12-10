Story highlights Donald Trump is supposedly intrigued by the oil man's view of the world

The final announcement is expected to be made in the middle of next week

Washington (CNN) ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson is the leading candidate for Secretary of State in a Donald Trump administration, multiple sources familiar with the transition process tell CNN on Saturday.

The final announcement is expected to be made in the middle of next week, according to a source close to the campaign. A source also said Mitt Romney is still in the running, at the urging of Reince Priebus, who will be Trump's chief of staff.

Tillerson, who met with Trump in New York Saturday, is considered one of the faces of Big Oil globally.

Tillerson has told the President-elect he would be honored to have the job of secretary of state and left Saturday's meeting believing he will be the pick, according to two sources familiar with his thinking.

One said Tillerson was told the President-elect will formalize his choice next week -- as in extend an official offer.

