Louisiana runoff to decide final US Senate race Saturday

Saturday's runoff comes after Sen. David Vitter decided against running for re-election

(CNN) The final Senate race of the 2016 election cycle comes to a close Saturday night, as Louisianans choose between Republican state treasurer John Kennedy and Democrat Foster Campbell.

Saturday's contest comes after no one candidate captured a majority of the votes in November, a requirement of state law to avoid a runoff. The field originally had two dozen candidates including former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke

The top two vote finishers were Kennedy with 25% of the vote and Campbell who had 17.5% of the vote.

The seat is considered safely Republican in the deep red southern state, and Republicans have already secured their majority in the Senate next year.

President-Elect Donald Trump held a rally Friday in the Baton Rouge, asking his supporters to back Kennedy in the election, calling him "a tax cutter" and "true fighter."

