The New York Times also reported that the RNC was hacked

(CNN) Sen. Lindsey Graham said Saturday that Russia is trying to "is trying to break the backs of democracies."

"Russia is trying to break the backs of democracies -- and democratic movements -- all over the world," the South Carolina Republican said in a series of tweets criticizing the Kremlin.

President Barack Obama ordered Friday a review of Russia's involvement in election-related hacking after Intelligence agencies reported that the country's government had some involved in the 2016 race.

"Don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out what Russia is up to -- they're trying to undermine democracies all over the world," he tweeted.

President-elect Donald Trump's presidential transition team issued Friday a stunning rebuke of Intelligence communities who have said, in recent reports from CNN and the Washington Post, that Russian hackers not only wanted to disrupt US elections but actively worked toward getting the Republican presidential nominee elected.

