Breaking News

Lindsey Graham: Russia's 'trying to undermine democracies all over the world'

By Eugene Scott, CNN

Updated 4:32 PM ET, Sat December 10, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

hacking debate trump clinton dnc sciutto lead_00004722
hacking debate trump clinton dnc sciutto lead_00004722

    JUST WATCHED

    Lindsey Graham plans Russia hacking probe

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lindsey Graham plans Russia hacking probe 01:14

Story highlights

  • "Russia is trying to break the backs of democracies," Graham said
  • The New York Times also reported that the RNC was hacked

(CNN)Sen. Lindsey Graham said Saturday that Russia is trying to "is trying to break the backs of democracies."

"Russia is trying to break the backs of democracies -- and democratic movements -- all over the world," the South Carolina Republican said in a series of tweets criticizing the Kremlin.
    President Barack Obama ordered Friday a review of Russia's involvement in election-related hacking after Intelligence agencies reported that the country's government had some involved in the 2016 race.
    "Don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out what Russia is up to -- they're trying to undermine democracies all over the world," he tweeted.
    President-elect Donald Trump's presidential transition team issued Friday a stunning rebuke of Intelligence communities who have said, in recent reports from CNN and the Washington Post, that Russian hackers not only wanted to disrupt US elections but actively worked toward getting the Republican presidential nominee elected.
    Read More
    RNC Communications Director Sean Spicer attacked the New York Times for reporting that the Russian government was involved in hacking the 2016 presidential election, according to Intelligence experts. The paper also reported that the RNC was hacked.
    Although Graham -- who also ran for president in 2016 -- did not dismiss the election results, he said he was concerned about Russia's involvement.
    "I'm not challenging the outcome of the election, but very concerned about Russian interference/actions at home & throughout the world," he said.