ISIS reportedly gains ground in Syria's ancient city of Palmyra

By Salma Abdelaziz and Ray Sanchez, CNN

Updated 4:34 PM ET, Sat December 10, 2016

Before: The ruins of the 2,000-year-old Temple of Baalshamin are seen in Palmyra, Syria, in 2007. The ISIS militant group took over the ancient city last year and razed parts of its World Heritage Site. Syrian government forces recaptured the ancient city from the terror group in March 2016. Click through to see the landmarks before and after ISIS' occupation.
After: A Syrian government soldier walks near what's left of the Temple of Baalshamin on Sunday, March 27. Syrian forces retook the city days before, but damage had already been done by ISIS. UNESCO says it plans to evaluate the extent of Palmyra's damage soon. Many of the structures -- which date from the first and second centuries and marry Greco-Roman techniques with local traditions and Persian influences -- remain in place, bolstering hopes that ISIS didn't completely raze the world heritage site.
Before: The Arch of Triumph in 2006.
After: The Arch of Triumph on March 27.
Before: The Temple of Bel in 2008.
After: The Temple of Bel on March 27.
Destroyed statues are seen inside the damaged Palmyra Museum on March 27.
Destroyed statues are seen inside the damaged Palmyra Museum on March 27.
Many statues in the museum had their faces chipped off -- in keeping with strict Sharia interpretations of the depiction of human forms.
Many statues in the museum had their faces chipped off -- in keeping with strict Sharia interpretations of the depiction of human forms.
Before ISIS invaded, authorities took what they could from the museum. But larger items and those fixed to walls had to be left behind.
Before ISIS invaded, authorities took what they could from the museum. But larger items and those fixed to walls had to be left behind.
Destroyed statues inside the Palmyra Museum.
Destroyed statues inside the Palmyra Museum.
The Syrian directorate-general of antiquities and monuments was positive that the condition of artifacts meant that they could be restored and their "historic value" returned, according to a translation of an article on the department's website.
ISIS took over Palmyra in May.
ISIS took over Palmyra in May.
By June, ISIS began destroying historical sites.
By June, ISIS began destroying historical sites.
Damage inside the Palmyra Museum.
Damage inside the Palmyra Museum.
Palmyra was a caravan oasis when Romans overtook it in the mid-first century. In the centuries that followed, the area &quot;stood at the crossroads of several civilizations&quot; with its art and architecture mixing Greek, Roman and Persian influences, according to UNESCO.
Palmyra was a caravan oasis when Romans overtook it in the mid-first century. In the centuries that followed, the area "stood at the crossroads of several civilizations" with its art and architecture mixing Greek, Roman and Persian influences, according to UNESCO.
Story highlights

  • The militants seized control of Palmyra in May 2015
  • Syrian army forces and militias chased out ISIS in March

(CNN)ISIS is reportedly making inroads in the central Syrian city of Palmyra -- nearly a year after government forces recaptured the ancient city from the terror group, according to the activist-run Palmyra Coordination Committee.

The activists reported on social media Saturday that ISIS had taken control of neighborhoods in northern and northwestern parts of the city known for some of the world's most treasured ruins.
    Intense fighting on the city's outskirts Saturday afternoon forced the withdrawal of hundreds of Syrian troops and Shiite militias, according to the Palmyra Coordination Committee.
    CNN has not been able to confirm the developments that appeared on the activists' social media postings.
    The development could be a huge setback for Syrian forces and militias loyal to the government who recaptured Palmyra from ISIS in late March, state-run media reported.
    The terror group is targeting the Palmyra citadel and its surroundings with mortars and rockets, the activists said via social media. ISIS also appeared to be taking control of a military warehouse and the hills surrounding it.
    The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, reported an explosion from what was believed to be an ISIS car bomb east of Palmyra. The assault reportedly cleared the way for the terror group to move near a hospital in the northwest outskirts of the city.
    ISIS also appeared to take control of the Amiriyah suburb as well as al-Tar mountain near Palmyra's citadel, according to the monitoring group. The ancient site is taking heavy machine-gun fire.
    The Syrian army and militias loyal to the regime chased out ISIS fighters on March 27, according to state-run media. ISIS had seized the city in May 2015.
    Palmyra, in the Homs countryside northeast of Damascus, is recognized by the United Nations as a World Heritage Site.
    ISIS demolished some of the ruins, including the 1,800-year-old Arch of Triumph and the nearly 2,000-year-old Temple of Baalshamin. The group beheaded the antiquities expert who looked after the ruins.
    Syria said ISIS also destroyed two Muslim holy sites: a 500-year-old shrine and a tomb where a descendant of the Prophet Mohammed's cousin was reportedly buried.
    Palmyra was a caravan oasis when the Romans overtook it in the middle of the first century. In the centuries that followed, the area "stood at the crossroads of several civilizations," with its art and architecture mixing Greek, Roman and Persian influences, according to UNESCO, the UN agency that documents the world's most important cultural and natural sites.