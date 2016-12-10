Istanbul rocked by dual blasts
Istanbul rocked by dual blasts
Police officers stand inside a damaged bus after an explosion.
A car bomb was the source of the explosions, according to Turkish state-run news agency TRT, citing Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.
Police officers hug each other after an explosion near the stadium.
A view of Besiktas football club stadium after the explosions.
Turkish police officers cordon off the roads leading to the area of the Besiktas football club stadium in Istanbul late Saturday.
Muhammad Karim took this image showing the smoke from the explosions and a video showing emergency vehicles responding to the scene in Istanbul. "Massive Boom in Istanbul. Two of them. In or near Besiktas Stadium," he posted on Twitter.