A car bomb was the source of the explosions, according to Turkish state-run news agency TRT, citing Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

A car bomb was the source of the explosions, according to Turkish state-run news agency TRT, citing Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

Police officers hug each other after an explosion near the stadium.

Police officers hug each other after an explosion near the stadium.

Turkish police officers cordon off the roads leading to the area of the Besiktas football club stadium in Istanbul late Saturday.

Turkish police officers cordon off the roads leading to the area of the Besiktas football club stadium in Istanbul late Saturday.

Photos: Istanbul rocked by dual blasts

Muhammad Karim took this image showing the smoke from the explosions and a video showing emergency vehicles responding to the scene in Istanbul. "Massive Boom in Istanbul. Two of them. In or near Besiktas Stadium," he posted on Twitter.