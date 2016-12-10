Story highlights Osasuna 0-3 Barcelona

Messi scores two, Suarez one

(CNN) More than a month since last tasting victory in La Liga, Barcelona finally ended its winless run with a comfortable three points over struggling Osasuna.

Luis Suarez broke the home side's resistance 15 minutes into the second half, before Lionel Messi hit a late double to add gloss to the scoreline.

"We have been patient and we created a lot of chances," coach Luis Enrique said after the match. "I am happy with the game I have watched."

🔴🔵 Final whistle in El Sadar! Two goals from Leo Messi and one from Luis Suárez give Barça a 0-3 win #FCBlive #OsasunaFCB pic.twitter.com/qoofqRSKXg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 10, 2016

Without the suspended Neymar, it was looking like another frustrating afternoon for Enrique's side, as an uncharacteristically profligate Messi spurned two gilt-edged chances when clean through on goal in the first half.

