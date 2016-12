(CNN) At least 20 people were wounded on Saturday evening after twin explosions rocked Istanbul near Besiktas Vodafone Arena football stadium, according to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

The explosions, one large blast followed by a smaller one, occurred after a football game, reported CNN Turkey.

"A car bomb" was the source of the explosions, according to Turkish state news agency TRT, citing the Interior Minister.

TRT reported the blasts targeted police.