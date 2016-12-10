'Days of Our Lives' star Joseph Mascolo dies at 87

(CNN) Joseph Mascolo, the actor who portrayed archvillain Stefano DiMera on the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives," died this week at 87 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, the network said.

Mascolo passed away Wednesday, but NBCUniversal announced his death Friday.

French fashion designer Andre Courreges, famous for his "space age" designs of the 1960s and 1970s, died on January 7, his family told CNN affiliate France 3. He was 92.

Scotty Moore, a legendary guitarist credited with helping to launch Elvis Presley's career, died at the age of 84 on June 28. Moore is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and he was ranked No. 29 on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

Character actor Jon Polito, who appeared in films such as "American Gangster" and "The Big Lebowski," died September 2, his manager confirmed. He was 65.

He joined the daytime drama in 1982 and was featured intermittently until his last appearance this year.

Mascolo had many roles in a decades-long acting career but was best known as DiMera, a villain also known as "The Phoenix" for many dramatic comebacks from supposed demise. He won three Soap Opera Digest awards for outstanding villain.

Joseph Mascolo's impact on #DAYS will never be forgotten. Look back at his memorable performance as Stefano DiMera. https://t.co/HGy7bv0473 pic.twitter.com/sGqw4LjY4y — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 10, 2016

He last appeared on the show in January, when his character apparently was shot to death. Naturally fans wondered whether "The Phoenix" would rise again, but Mascolo hinted otherwise.

"Last spring, I had a small stroke," he told Soap Opera Digest in January . "During my rehab, I thought this would be a good time for Stefano to leave.

"The producers visited me and we worked out a tentative plan, and the writers beefed up the storyline to what you see on TV."

Remembering Mascolo

News of his death spread on social media, and fellow co-stars and fans expressed their condolences.

"It won't be the same," tweeted Thaao Penghlis, an actor who has played the characters Andre and Tony DiMera on "Days."

It won't be the same. pic.twitter.com/hye14X5H1V — Thaao Penghlis (@ThaaoPenghlis) December 10, 2016

"So long Joe. I'll miss you, yet a part of you will always be with me and for that beautiful gift I am so happy and grateful" posted James Scott, who played Stefano's son EJ DiMera on the soap.

So long Joe. I'll miss you, yet a part of you will always be with me and for that beautiful gift I am so happy and grateful. — James Scott (@IamJamesScott) December 9, 2016

Eileen Davidson, who portrayed Kristen DiMera, tweeted: "Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Joe Mascolo. God bless him and keep him."

@eileen_davidson Condolences! Such a dynamic & unforgettable father & daughter team! The Phoenix will always rise! pic.twitter.com/HJnvT4Y4BL — Raymond Justin Wear (@RaymondJustinW1) December 10, 2016

"Just like sand through the hour glass so are the days of our lives. #JosephMascolo RIP," posted a fan.

Just like sand through the hour glass so are the days of our lives #JosephMascolo RIP — Joe Teffo (@SirJoeTeffo) December 10, 2016

Musician turned actor

Born and raised in West Hartford, Connecticut, Mascolo didn't initially have acting in mind. In college he studied classical music and had dreams of becoming a conductor, according to his official website . A drama coach overhead his booming basso voice and encouraged him to explore acting.

His acting career began when he joined an off-Broadway production of "The Threepenny Opera."

Becoming a daytime drama villain

Mascolo appeared in a wide-range of television shows, including "All in the Family" and "The Gangster Chronicles," before moving to daytime drama.

"Days" wasn't Mascolo's only soap. He had a brief role on "General Hospital" in 1989 and a recurring role in "The Bold and the Beautiful" from 2001 to 2006.

Mascolo is survived by his wife, his son, stepdaughter, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.