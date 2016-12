'Days of Our Lives' star Joseph Mascolo dies at 87

Story highlights Joseph Mascolo dies after battle with Alzheimer's disease, NBCUniversal says

Actor was best known for playing Stefano DiMera on "Days of Our Lives"

(CNN) Joseph Mascolo, the actor who portrayed archvillain Stefano DiMera on the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives," died this week at 87 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, the network said.

Mascolo passed away Wednesday, but NBCUniversal announced his death Friday.

He joined the daytime drama in 1982 and was featured intermittently until his last appearance this year.

"Joseph was a big 'ol bear with a puppy dog heart. I'm so blessed to have had these many years with him. I will miss him every day," said his wife, Patricia Schultz-Mascolo , according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mascolo had many roles in a decades-long acting career but was best known as DiMera, a villain also known as "The Phoenix" for many dramatic comebacks from supposed demise. He won three Soap Opera Digest awards for outstanding villain.

