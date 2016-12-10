Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom divorce finalized

Story highlights Judge finalizes Kardashian, Odom divorce

They will officially become single December 17

(CNN) A Los Angeles judge has finalized the divorce of Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom.

Court documents ending their marriage were filed Friday, but they will not officially be single until December 17.

The reality TV star had filed for divorce on May 26 for the second time in her marriage to the former NBA player.

In court documents obtained by CNN, Khloe Kardashian-Odom cited "irreconcilable differences." She previously filed for divorce in 2013, but withdrew the petition in October when Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel.

The two married on September 27, 2009, one month after meeting. Their wedding ceremony was filmed for a special episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians." The newlyweds went on to star in a spinoff, "Khloe & Lamar." They have no children.

