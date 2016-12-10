Nigeria church collapse kills 50 worshipers

Story highlights The governor calls for the arrest of the contractor handling the building project

Reigners Bible Church collapsed during a ceremony honoring the pastor

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) As many as 50 people were killed after a church in Uyo, Nigeria, collapsed on worshippers Saturday, officials said.

Akwa Ibom Gov. Udom Emmanuel was at Reigners Bible Church when it collapsed and narrowly escaped injury, He has declared Monday and Tuesday as days of mourning in the state.

"I was present at the church during the incident and shared in the agony of the moment," he tweeted.

Authorities did not provide any reasons for the church's collapse but said efforts were underway to rescue victims trapped beneath the rubble.

Officials are still trying to determine the precise number of dead and injured.

