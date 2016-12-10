Story highlights Governor calls for the arrest of the contractor handling the building project

Reigners Bible Church collapsed during a ceremony honoring the pastor

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Officials have opened an inquiry into how a church in the Nigerian city of Uyo collapsed during services Saturday, killing as many as 50 worshipers.

It was unclear Sunday how many people were injured in the sudden collapse at the Reigners Bible Church. Rescue workers have recovered bodies and injured people from the rubble, said Aniekeme Finbarr, a media liason for Governor Udom Emmanuel of the state of Akwa Ibom.

"It happened all at once. The faithful had been singing and dancing. It sounded like rain and the roof caved in and it all happened very quickly," Finbarr said.

The governor himself was at the church when it collapsed and narrowly escaped injury. Emmanuel has declared Monday and Tuesday as days of mourning across the state, where flags are to be flown at half staff.

"I was present at the church during the incident and shared in the agony of the moment," he tweeted.

