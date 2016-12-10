Nigeria church collapse kills 50 worshippers

Story highlights Reigners Bible Church collapsed during a ceremony honoring the pastor

Rescuers are searching for victims trapped beneath the rubble

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) As many as 50 people were killed after a church in Uyo, Nigeria, collapsed on worshippers, officials said.

Akwa Ibom Gov. Udom Emmanuel was at Reigners Bible Church when it collapsed Friday and narrowly escaped injury, his press secretary, Ekerete Udoh, said in a statement.

Authorities did not provide any reasons for the church's collapse but said efforts were underway Saturday to rescue victims trapped beneath the rubble.

According to Udoh's statement, the church "caved around them" at a ceremony to consecrate the church pastor's becoming a bishop.

Uyo is the capital of Akwa Ibom state, which is in Nigeria's coastal southern region.