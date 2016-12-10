Gambian President Yahya Jammeh rejects election defeat

Story highlights Winner Adama Barrow urges leader to "accept the verdict of the Gambian people"

President Yahya Jammeh says he is annulling the results and calling for new elections

(CNN) Gambian President Yahya Jammeh on Friday rejected the results of the December 1 election and called for his country to vote again -- a week after initially accepting his defeat.

Jammeh, who has ruled Gambia with an iron grip since a 1994 military coup, suffered a shocking loss after running for his fifth term.

In a December 2 address on Gambian state TV, Jammeh accepted his defeat and congratulated opponent Adama Barrow on his victory. But he now refuses to accept the outcome.

"I announce to you, Gambians, my total rejection of the election results and thereby annulling the elections in its entirety," Jammeh said in a televised speech Friday.

"We will go back to the polls because I want to make sure that every Gambian has voted under an independent electoral commission that is independent, neutral and free from foreign influence."

