Story highlights Yahya Jammeh says he is annulling the results and calling for new elections

The United States calls the move "reprehensible and unacceptable"

(CNN) After his defeat in the December 1 election, Gambian President Yahya Jammeh declared his "total rejection" of the results and called for his country to vote again.

Jammeh has ruled Gambia with an iron grip for the past 22 years and ran for his fifth term in office, but suffered a shock election defeat. More than a week later, Jammeh refuses to accept the results.

"I announce to you, Gambians, my total rejection of the election results and thereby annulling the elections in its entirety," he said in a televised speech Friday.

"We will go back to the polls because I want to make sure that every Gambian has voted under an independent electoral commission that is independent, neutral and free from foreign influence."

Jammeh seized power in a 1994 military coup and has been in power ever since. Human rights groups have described his regime as abusive, with hundreds of political prisoners languishing in jail. Jammeh also attracted heavy criticism for claiming that he created an herbal remedy for AIDS, and he once threatened to behead gay people.

