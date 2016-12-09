Correction: Evie and Ossie will actually be based at the Cabinet Office, leaving Larry to roam 10 Downing Street.

London (CNN) Larry, 10 Downing Street's chief mouser, has some more competition -- there are two new diplocats in town.

On Friday, the UK's Cabinet Office announced the arrival of Evie and Ossie.

Welcome to our new cats Evie & Ossie, rescued by @CeliaHammond . Arrived in time to celebrate our 100th birthday & catch some mice! #CO100 pic.twitter.com/DxC1ucXFyC

They're big names to live up to, but Larry -- often seen lazing around the door of nearby No. 10 -- doesn't seem worried.

Larry was rescued from life as a stray by former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

No dethroning Larry

The British public loves Larry. The nation breathed a sigh of relief when it was announced that Larry wouldn't be evicted after former British Prime Minister David Cameron resigned.

"It's a civil servant's cat and does not belong to the Camerons -- he will be staying," said a government spokesman at the time.

Larry is the top diplocat.

"He is the first cat at Number 10 to be bestowed with the official title Chief Mouser," reads the official UK government website, in an entire page dedicated to the cat

Larry spends his days being photographed by journalists and tourists, and testing furniture for napping quality. In return, the British nation sends daily treats.

Holding my first press conference - beat that, Palmerston.

(Pic: @Jeffwni) pic.twitter.com/PHXljL8wQ9 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 8, 2016

There has been no news from Larry's largest unofficial Twitter account about the new arrivals. But close to 100,000 people are following for updates.