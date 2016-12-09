Turkey drops case against Israelis over deadly flotilla raid

Story highlights Israel raided the humanitarian aid ship the Mavi Marmara in 2010, leaving 10 dead

Israel and Turkey have recently restored relations after six years

(CNN) A Turkish court has dismissed the case against four Israeli military officers accused of killing 10 activists aboard a humanitarian aid flotilla, Turkey's state news agency Anadolu, reported.

The prosecutor cited an Israeli-Turkish agreement in asking for the case to be dropped, Anadolu reported.

The nations have recently restored relations after a six-year split caused by the May 31, 2010, Israeli raid on the Mavi Marmara, which was carrying supplies to Gaza. The Palestinian territory is struggling under a crippling military and economic siege.

The raid left eight Turks and an American citizen of Turkish origin dead. A tenth victim succumbed to his wounds in 2014 after being in a coma for years, state media TRT world reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized for the raid in 2013, acknowledging that "operational mistakes" were made.

