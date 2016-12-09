Story highlights Organic trees are least damaging to the planet, expert says

Re-using plastic trees also can reduce your carbon footprint

(CNN) Like a birthday without cake or a Thanksgiving meal without turkey, Christmas for many people just wouldn't be Christmas without a tree.

In the bewilderingly complex consumer world, it can sometimes be hard to see the woods for the trees when picking the prickly centerpiece of the festive season.

Should you choose a fir, pine or a spruce? Or perhaps it's time to try a plastic tree? Buyers have become far more eco-conscious about where their Christmas trees come from and what happens to them come the new year.

So, if you're feeling angelic and don't want to end up looking like a plum pudding, here are some handy tips on how to have a Christmas that's green as well as white.

Real or fake?