Breaking News

Real or fake: Which Christmas tree should you buy?

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 1:22 PM ET, Fri December 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

weather real vs artificial christmas trees_00010407
weather real vs artificial christmas trees_00010407

    JUST WATCHED

    Real or fake trees: Which is more green?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Real or fake trees: Which is more green? 01:47

Story highlights

  • Organic trees are least damaging to the planet, expert says
  • Re-using plastic trees also can reduce your carbon footprint

(CNN)Like a birthday without cake or a Thanksgiving meal without turkey, Christmas for many people just wouldn't be Christmas without a tree.

In the bewilderingly complex consumer world, it can sometimes be hard to see the woods for the trees when picking the prickly centerpiece of the festive season.
Should you choose a fir, pine or a spruce? Or perhaps it's time to try a plastic tree? Buyers have become far more eco-conscious about where their Christmas trees come from and what happens to them come the new year.
    So, if you're feeling angelic and don't want to end up looking like a plum pudding, here are some handy tips on how to have a Christmas that's green as well as white.

    Real or fake?

    Read More
    Which is more environmentally friendly -- real or artificial? The simple answer is: it depends.
    Real trees that still have their roots have a negligible carbon footprint. They can be potted, brought inside for the Christmas period and then replanted.
    But things are more complex for other trees.
    Britain's Carbon Trust estimate that a two-meter tall tree that doesn't have roots has a carbon footprint of between 3.5 kg CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) and 16 kg CO2e depending on whether it is incinerated -- which is less polluting -- or finds its way to a landfill.
    "Unfortunately, we still see a lot of trees going into landfill," says Sophie Neuberg, a campaigner for Friends of the Earth. "And that's very bad for the environment because they decompose very slowly and create methane which is a greenhouse gas."
    How green is your Christmas tree?
    How green is your Christmas tree?

      JUST WATCHED

      How green is your Christmas tree?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    How green is your Christmas tree? 02:59
    Methane has 25 times the potency of carbon dioxide, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.
    "The best thing to do," advises Neuberg, "is to talk to your local waste authority and find out if they have facility to take the tree away and turn it into wood chippings or something else that can be used as compost."
    The picture for plastic trees isn't so rosy. The Carbon Trust estimates a carbon footprint of around 40 kg CO2e for a two-meter tree, but its beauty is that it can be reused.
    "It's a good idea to get a good quality one that you can use for many years. Someone I know has had their plastic tree for 20 years," Neuberg says.
    Rockefeller Christmas Tree lights up
    Rockefeller Christmas Tree lights up
    This tendency toward reuse of plastic trees is backed up by research published by the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA) who estimate that 85% of US households with an artificial tree will reuse it and that on average artificial trees are reused for 11 years.
    Jami Warner, executive director of ACTA reiterates Neuberg's advice.
    "Quality artificial trees are very easy to break down and very easy to store," Warner says. "If you take good care of it you can use it season after season or you can donate it to a good cause."

    Organic option

    Organic trees make up only a small percentage of the total trees sold.
    In the US, consumers spend an average of around $75 on a real tree, with organic varieties tending to cost a little more. But for Neuberg it's probably the most ecologically sound choice.
    Christmas at the White House
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    First lady Michelle Obama, accompanied by her nephews Austin and Aaron Robinson and her dogs, Bo and Sunny, is presented with the official White House Christmas tree by Dave and Mary Vander Velden of Oconto, Wisconsin, at the North Portico of the White House on November 25, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    First lady Michelle Obama, accompanied by her nephews Austin and Aaron Robinson and her dogs, Bo and Sunny, is presented with the official White House Christmas tree by Dave and Mary Vander Velden of Oconto, Wisconsin, at the North Portico of the White House on November 25, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    The official White House Christmas Tree is driven in for delivery.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    The official White House Christmas Tree is driven in for delivery.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Snowmen, garland and other decorations in the theme of &quot;The Gift of the Holidays&quot; are displayed in the Center Hall of the White House on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    Snowmen, garland and other decorations in the theme of "The Gift of the Holidays" are displayed in the Center Hall of the White House on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    Cookies in different shapes, including some made to look like Sunny and Bo, are seen outside the White House on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    Cookies in different shapes, including some made to look like Sunny and Bo, are seen outside the White House on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    Christmas trees and holiday decorations, including Lego houses from each state are displayed in the State Dining Room on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    Christmas trees and holiday decorations, including Lego houses from each state are displayed in the State Dining Room on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    The White House Christmas Tree is lit up in the Blue Room on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    The White House Christmas Tree is lit up in the Blue Room on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    Christmas trees and holiday decorations adorn the North Portico on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    Christmas trees and holiday decorations adorn the North Portico on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    Christmas trees and holiday decorations fill the White House library on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    Christmas trees and holiday decorations fill the White House library on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    Christmas trees and wreaths peek out the windows of the Red Room on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    Christmas trees and wreaths peek out the windows of the Red Room on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    A gingerbread woman guards the framed portrait of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    A gingerbread woman guards the framed portrait of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    Christmas trees fill Cross Hall on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    Christmas trees fill Cross Hall on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    Replicas of the first family&#39;s dogs and other holiday decorations tower in the East Wing on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    Replicas of the first family's dogs and other holiday decorations tower in the East Wing on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    Michelle Obama welcomes White House Christmas treeWhite House Christmas tree arrives, Novevmber 25, 2016001 Christmas at the White House 2016002 Christmas at the White House 2016003 Christmas at the White House 2016004 Christmas at the White House 2016006 Christmas at the White House 2016005 Christmas at the White House 2016006 Christmas at the White House 2016008 Christmas at the White House 2016009 Christmas at the White House 2016010 Christmas at the White House 2016
    "If you're buying a real tree, it's best to buy one that comes from somewhere near you, from a well-managed forest, and not from far away because of the transportation and the associated carbon emissions," she says.
    Another good option is to buy an organic tree, she says. In the UK, the Soil Association can tell you where you buy one, and there are other similar organizations elsewhere that can provide such information.
    "Organic can be a little bit more expensive, but they will often be nicer Christmas trees as well -- grown in a way that is better for the environment," Neuberg says. "They won't use pesticides, they won't have damaged wildlife -- and you can see that in the quality of the tree."

    A no-tree Christmas?

    For a truly green Christmas there is always the option of doing away with a tree altogether and simply improvising with the plants already in your house.
    "That's what we do at home," says Neuberg. "We have a lovely plant in our living room and we decorate that for Christmas. It's something that is familiar to us and adds a real sparkle to the festive season."
    Whatever tree -- artificial, real or otherwise -- you showcase in your house this month, ACTA-sponsored research suggests that your carbon footprint should be Scrooge-like.
    "The bottom line is that neither tree has a significant impact on the environment," Warner says. "If you want to lessen your impact on the environment, don't drive."

    CNN's Katie Schirmann contributed graphics to this story