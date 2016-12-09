Breaking News

Real or fake: What Christmas tree is best for the planet?

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 5:46 AM ET, Fri December 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Choices, choices. Which Christmas tree will you pick this festive season?
Photos: Christmas quandry
Choices, choices. Which Christmas tree will you pick this festive season?
Hide Caption
1 of 10
A glittering presence in New York -- the annual Rockefeller Center lighting ceremony.
Photos: Christmas quandry
A glittering presence in New York -- the annual Rockefeller Center lighting ceremony.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Christmas trees at a farm in Dumfries, Scotland are wrapped and ready for the living rooms up and down the UK.
Photos: Christmas quandry
Christmas trees at a farm in Dumfries, Scotland are wrapped and ready for the living rooms up and down the UK.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
A estimated eight million real Christmas trees are sold in the UK each year. In the United States that figure &lt;a href=&quot;http://blogs.usda.gov/2015/12/17/deck-the-halls-with-holiday-data/#more-62468&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was 20 million in 2014&lt;/a&gt;, according to the US Department for Agriculture.
Photos: Christmas quandry
A estimated eight million real Christmas trees are sold in the UK each year. In the United States that figure was 20 million in 2014, according to the US Department for Agriculture.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
An eco-friendly Christmas tree was installed at the Basilica de San Francisco explanade in La Paz, Bolivia in 2013. Artificial indoor trees are popular -- around 11.5 million bought them in the US alone in 2016.
Photos: Christmas quandry
An eco-friendly Christmas tree was installed at the Basilica de San Francisco explanade in La Paz, Bolivia in 2013. Artificial indoor trees are popular -- around 11.5 million bought them in the US alone in 2016.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Elephants at Germany&#39;s Berlin Zoo feed on leftover Christmas trees.
Photos: Christmas quandry
Elephants at Germany's Berlin Zoo feed on leftover Christmas trees.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
It&#39;s important to dispose of your tree responsibly. Your local authority may have a recycling program which will turn your discarded tree into chippings and compost.
Photos: Christmas quandry
It's important to dispose of your tree responsibly. Your local authority may have a recycling program which will turn your discarded tree into chippings and compost.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Sadly, many trees end up on street corners and eventually wind up in the nearest landfill site.
Photos: Christmas quandry
Sadly, many trees end up on street corners and eventually wind up in the nearest landfill site.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Burning a Christmas tree, as this man is doing in Amsterdam, Netherlands attracts a relatively small carbon footprint -- an incinerated two-meter tree will produce around 3.5 kg CO2e, according to the UK&#39;s Carbon Trust.
Photos: Christmas quandry
Burning a Christmas tree, as this man is doing in Amsterdam, Netherlands attracts a relatively small carbon footprint -- an incinerated two-meter tree will produce around 3.5 kg CO2e, according to the UK's Carbon Trust.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
This, tree, however, could end up in landfill which is far less environmentally friendly. Decomposing Christmas trees emit methane -- a powerful greenhouse gas.
Photos: Christmas quandry
This, tree, however, could end up in landfill which is far less environmentally friendly. Decomposing Christmas trees emit methane -- a powerful greenhouse gas.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
christmas tree fake 2xmas trees footprint 2xmas trees footprint 1xmas trees footprint 4xmas trees footprint 8xmas trees footprint 7xmas trees footprint 3christmas tree discarded ukchristmas tree burning hollandxmas trees footprint 5

Story highlights

  • Variety of eco-options for Christmas trees
  • Organic trees least damaging to the planet
  • Re-using plastic trees also reduces footprint

(CNN)Like a birthday without cake or a Thanksgiving meal without turkey, Christmas just wouldn't be Christmas without a tree.

In the bewilderingly complex consumer world, it can sometimes be hard to see the woods for the trees when picking the prickly centerpiece of the festive season.
    Should you choose a fir, pine or a spruce? Or perhaps it's time to try a plastic tree? Buyers have become far more eco-conscious about where their Christmas trees come from and what happens to them come the new year.
    So, if you're feeling angelic and don't want end up looking like a plum pudding here are some handy tips on how to have a Christmas that's green as well as white.

    Real or fake?

    Read More
    Which is more environmentally friendly -- real or artificial? The simple answer is: it depends.
    Real trees that still have their roots and can be potted, brought inside for the Christmas period, have a negligible carbon footprint.
    Things are more complex for those without.
    Britain's Carbon Trust estimate that a two-meter tall tree that doesn't have roots has a carbon footprint of between 3.5 kg CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) and 16 kg CO2e depending on whether it is incinerated -- which is less polluting -- or finds its way to landfill.
    "Unfortunately, we still see a lot of trees going into landfill," says Sophie Neuberg, a campaigner for Friends of the Earth. "And that's very bad for the environment because they decompose very slowly and create methane which is a greenhouse gas."
    Methane has 25 times the potency of carbon dioxide, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.
    "The best thing to do," advises Neuberg, "is to talk yo your local waste authority and find out if they have facility to take the tree away and turn it into wood chippings or something else that can be used as compost."
    The picture for plastic trees isn't so rosy -- the Carbon Trust estimate a carbon footprint of around 40 kg CO2e for a two-meter tree -- but the beauty is that it can be reused.
    "It's a good idea to get a good quality one that you can use for many years -- someone I know has had their plastic tree for 20 years." Neuberg says.
    Rockefeller Christmas Tree lights up
    Rockefeller Christmas Tree lights up
    This tendency toward reuse of plastic trees is backed up by research published by the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA) who estimate that 85% of US households with an artificial tree will reuse it and that on average artificial trees are reused for 11 years.
    Jami Warner, executive director of ACTA reiterates Neuberg's advice.
    "Quality artificial trees are very easy to break down and very easy to store," Warner says. "If you take good care of it you can use it season after season or you can donate it to a good cause."
    This year, the ACTA estimate that around 100 million US households will display a Christmas tree with a total of around 23 million real trees and 11.5 million artificial trees expected to be sold.

    Organic option

    Organic trees may make up only a small percentage of the total trees sold.
    In the US, consumers spend an average of around $50 on a real tree with organic varieties tending to cost a little more. But for Neuberg it's probably the most ecologically sound choice.
    Christmas at the White House
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    First lady Michelle Obama, accompanied by her nephews Austin and Aaron Robinson and her dogs, Bo and Sunny, is presented with the official White House Christmas tree by Dave and Mary Vander Velden of Oconto, Wisconsin, at the North Portico of the White House on November 25, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    First lady Michelle Obama, accompanied by her nephews Austin and Aaron Robinson and her dogs, Bo and Sunny, is presented with the official White House Christmas tree by Dave and Mary Vander Velden of Oconto, Wisconsin, at the North Portico of the White House on November 25, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    The official White House Christmas Tree is driven in for delivery.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    The official White House Christmas Tree is driven in for delivery.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Snowmen, garland and other decorations in the theme of &quot;The Gift of the Holidays&quot; are displayed in the Center Hall of the White House on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    Snowmen, garland and other decorations in the theme of "The Gift of the Holidays" are displayed in the Center Hall of the White House on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    Cookies in different shapes, including some made to look like Sunny and Bo, are seen outside the White House on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    Cookies in different shapes, including some made to look like Sunny and Bo, are seen outside the White House on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    Christmas trees and holiday decorations, including Lego houses from each state are displayed in the State Dining Room on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    Christmas trees and holiday decorations, including Lego houses from each state are displayed in the State Dining Room on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    The White House Christmas Tree is lit up in the Blue Room on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    The White House Christmas Tree is lit up in the Blue Room on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    Christmas trees and holiday decorations adorn the North Portico on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    Christmas trees and holiday decorations adorn the North Portico on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    Christmas trees and holiday decorations fill the White House library on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    Christmas trees and holiday decorations fill the White House library on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    Christmas trees and wreaths peek out the windows of the Red Room on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    Christmas trees and wreaths peek out the windows of the Red Room on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    A gingerbread woman guards the framed portrait of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    A gingerbread woman guards the framed portrait of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    Christmas trees fill Cross Hall on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    Christmas trees fill Cross Hall on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    Replicas of the first family&#39;s dogs and other holiday decorations tower in the East Wing on November 29, 2016.
    Photos: Christmas at the White House
    Replicas of the first family's dogs and other holiday decorations tower in the East Wing on November 29, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    Michelle Obama welcomes White House Christmas treeWhite House Christmas tree arrives, Novevmber 25, 2016001 Christmas at the White House 2016002 Christmas at the White House 2016003 Christmas at the White House 2016004 Christmas at the White House 2016006 Christmas at the White House 2016005 Christmas at the White House 2016006 Christmas at the White House 2016008 Christmas at the White House 2016009 Christmas at the White House 2016010 Christmas at the White House 2016
    "If you're buying a real tree, it's best to buy one that comes from somewhere near you, from a well-managed forest, and not from far away because of the transportation and the associated carbon emissions," she says.
    "The other really good thing to do is to try and buy an organic tree. In the UK, the Soil Association can tell you where you buy one, but there are other similar organizations elsewhere you can find out from.
    "Organic can be a little bit more expensive but they will often be nicer Christmas trees as well -- grown in a way that is better for the environment. They won't use pesticides, they won't have damaged wildlife -- and you can see that in the quality of the tree."

    No-tree Christmas?

    For a truly green Christmas there is always the option of doing away with a tree altogether and simply improvising with the plants already in your house.
    "That's what we do at home," says Neuberg. "We have a lovely plant in our living room and we decorate that for Christmas. It's something that is familiar to us and adds a real sparkle to the festive season."
    Whatever tree -- artificial, real or otherwise -- you end up putting pride of place in your house this month, ACTA-sponsored research suggests that your carbon footprint should be Scrooge-like.
    "The bottom line is that neither tree has a significant impact on the environment," Warner says. "If you want to lessen your impact on the environment, don't drive."