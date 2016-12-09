Secret Santa pays off $46K in layaway at PA Walmart

Story highlights Secret "Santa B" pays almost $50,000 in layaway items at PA Walmart

Almost 200 customers had their items paid off

(CNN) Not all Christmas surprises come in large packages. Some of the biggest ones can come in the simplest phone call.

When Ryan Kennedy, Walmart store manager in Everett, Pennsylvania, answered a phone call from an anonymous "Santa B" last week, he didn't expect anything out of the ordinary. He especially did not anticipate Santa B offering to pay off the entire cost of his store's layaway items.

"It was complete disbelief," Kennedy told CNN. "It was definitely a great gesture. I was completely shocked."

Santa B told Kennedy that the jolly elf wanted to pay off all of the layaway items on hold, totaling $46,265.59.

After Kennedy spoke with the anonymous caller, the two arranged a time for another individual connected to Santa B to drop off the check. Kennedy and his store received the check on Wednesday and started calling the 194 people with layaway accounts to tell them they had been paid off.

