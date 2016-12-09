Victoria's Secret apologizes to customer who says she was racially profiled

Story highlights Kimberly Houzah says she was kicked out of a store without cause

She says a woman she didn't know was accused of shoplifting

(CNN) Victoria's Secret has apologized to a woman who posted a widely viewed video on Facebook saying she was kicked out of an Alabama store because she is black.

Kimberly Houzah says she and another black woman were told to leave the store by someone she thought was a manager. The lingerie giant said the employee is no longer with the company.

In her video, Houzah says the incident started when a third African-American woman was allegedly accused of shoplifting on Wednesday at the store at the Quintard Mall in Oxford. The manager, Houzah says, then told her and a third black woman they needed to leave the store.

Houzah's video begins after she has been told to leave. In the background you can hear someone saying, "I just need y'all to go."

It appears to be an employee who is arguing with the other black shopper. It's not clear from the video if the employee is white or black.

