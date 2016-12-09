Police: UPS driver helps free captive woman

Story highlights UPS driver "a huge help," sheriff's spokesman says

Woman tells police she had been beaten and held captive

(CNN) A UPS driver who spotted "call 911" scrawled on a package helped police free a woman who had been held captive in her own home and sexually assaulted, authorities said.

"He was a huge help," Franklin County Sheriff's Department Sgt. T.J. Wild told CNN affiliate KMOV

The driver called police after making a scheduled stop to pick up the package at a home in Robertsville, Missouri, on Tuesday. A SWAT team sent to the house in response to his call took 33-year-old James Tyler Jordan into custody, police said.

Jordan's wife told authorities that her husband had refused to let her leave, punched and slapped her, forced her to strip and sexually assaulted her, court documents state. She said he was holding a gun to her head and threatening to kill her, then himself, when the UPS driver arrived.

Jordan allegedly had her talk with the driver while standing behind her with a gun. Somehow she had managed to write her plea for help on the package, according to the documents.

