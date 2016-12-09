Slain police officers were best friends, in life and death

Story highlights One died trying to save the other

Suspect later killed himself

Atlanta (CNN) The two small-town police officers killed this week in Georgia were best friends, with a deep bond throughout their lives and even to their deaths.

Nicholas Smarr, a Marine veteran so jovial people called him Smiles, was a member of the Americus police force in southwest Georgia.

Jody Smith was his a roommate and police academy classmate, happy to join the Georgia Southwestern State University force so he could be an officer and pursue a degree.

No one was surprised that Smith heard Smarr responding to a domestic disturbance call Wednesday and went to back him up.

Nicholas Smarr (left) and Jody Smith (right) were the best of friends.

But this town was shocked when the two were fatally shot at an apartment complex.

Read More