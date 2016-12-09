Story highlights Ingrid Encalada Latorre faces deportation for a felony conviction

She is living in a Quaker church while fighting her case

(CNN) Ingrid Latorre knows she broke the law, and she feels she's paid the price for it. Yet the government is coming after her again.

So the mother of two has sought sanctuary inside a Denver church, where she has been holed up for 11 days. She doesn't want to be deported back to Peru and separated from her two young children, who were born in the United States.

Dream to come to America

Ingrid Encalada Latorre came to Denver in 2000, when she was 17. Two years later, she bought "papers" -- fake documents with another person's Social Security number that allowed her to work. Using that number, she worked at an assisted-living center for several years.

But in 2010, the deception caught up to her. She was arrested for using a false identity and for not paying taxes.

Read More