Story highlights Brittany Nunley and Kelli King were surprised and pleased with the opinion

Cherokee Nation law enacted in 2004 has banned same-sex marriage

(CNN) Kelli King was driving home from work Friday, listening to the news on the car radio, when she got a very nice surprise.

A ban on same-sex marriage involving members of the Cherokee Nation was overturned by the tribe's attorney general in an opinion issued Friday.

King called her girlfriend, Brittany Nunley, who is Cherokee and shared the good news.

"I think its awesome," Nunley told CNN. "I have been really proud of my Cherokee heritage and to be able to get a marriage license is just awesome."

King, who said the couple met at a church softball game about four and half years ago, said she was excited to hear about the ruling.

Read More