Fireman goes beyond the call with surprise phone call

Gatlinburg, Tennessee (CNN) All Amy and Doug Williams could do was to hope and pray their family's mountain retreat had weathered Tennessee's historic wildfires.

The Williams' two-story home, tucked along a hillside near Gatlinburg's picturesque main strip, has been in the family for three generations. The mountain town was one of the regions hardest hit by the raging wildfires that swept through portions of eastern Tennessee in late November.

Amy and Doug Williams did not know if their home was destroyed in the wildfires.

At least 14 deaths have been tied to the wildfire outbreak and more than 2,400 structures either damaged or destroyed, authorities said.

During the active days of the fire, Amy Williams recalls seeing images on social media showing her beloved home on Holly Ridge Road surrounded by a virtual inferno.

"All of the images that we saw, it really looked bad," says Williams' husband, recalling the moment he saw the pictures coming from Gatlinburg.

