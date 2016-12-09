Robin Williams and Tupac did what?

Story highlights Not the usual suspects: Men arrested with names of Robin Williams and Tupac

Marijuana seized with a street value of about $69,000, authorities say

(CNN) The names of two suspects were far from usual when police arrested three Albuquerque, New Mexico, men and confiscated thousands of dollars' worth of marijuana.

State troopers pulled over Robin Williams, 21, Tupac Crum, 19, and Erick Harris Jr., 22, as they were heading north on State Route 87 near Payson, Arizona.

The initial stop of their Chevrolet truck was over alleged traffic violations, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety statement.

During the stop, troopers called a K-9 officer to the scene after observing "indicators of criminal activity." A subsequent search turned up bags of weed weighing 114.7 pounds -- with a street value of about $69,000, the statement said.

All three were arrested Sunday and booked into the Gila County Jail on drug charges. An investigation is ongoing. It was not immediately clear if the three men had attorneys.