Robin Williams and Tupac did what?

(CNN) The names of two suspects were far from usual when police arrested three Albuquerque, New Mexico, men and confiscated thousands of dollars worth of marijuana.

State troopers pulled over Robin Williams, 21, Tupac Crum, 19, and Erick Harris Jr., 22, as they were heading north on State Route 87 near Payson.

The initial stop of their Chevrolet truck was for alleged traffic violations, according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

During the stop, troopers called a K9 officer to the scene after observing "indicators of criminal activity." A subsequent search turned up bags of weed weighing 114.7 pounds -- with a street value of approximately $69,000, the statement said.

All three were arrested on December 4 and booked into the Gila County jail on several drug charges. An investigation is ongoing. It was not immediately clear if the three men had attorneys.