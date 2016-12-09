Breaking News

Over 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from 'state-sponsored doping'

By Rob Hodgetts

Updated 8:06 AM ET, Fri December 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The World Anti-Doping Agency&#39;s (WADA) new report is the latest twist to hit the Russian doping scandal, building on Professor Richard Mclaren&#39;s initial findings, published in July, which concluded doping was widespread among Russian athletes.
Photos: Battling drug cheats
The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) new report is the latest twist to hit the Russian doping scandal, building on Professor Richard Mclaren's initial findings, published in July, which concluded doping was widespread among Russian athletes.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
More than 1,000 Russian athletes across 30 sports -- including football -- benefited from state-sponsored doping, according to the latest report.
Photos: Battling drug cheats
More than 1,000 Russian athletes across 30 sports -- including football -- benefited from state-sponsored doping, according to the latest report.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
The doping program, across summer, winter and Paralympic sports, was in operation from 2011 to 2015, said Mr McLaren, who presented his latest findings at a news conference in London Friday.
Photos: Battling drug cheats
The doping program, across summer, winter and Paralympic sports, was in operation from 2011 to 2015, said Mr McLaren, who presented his latest findings at a news conference in London Friday.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
WADA&#39;s initial report on alleged widespread drug use in international athletics concluded that senior figures including IAAF president Sebastian Coe (pictured) &quot;could not have been unaware of the extent of doping.&quot;
Photos: Battling drug cheats
WADA's initial report on alleged widespread drug use in international athletics concluded that senior figures including IAAF president Sebastian Coe (pictured) "could not have been unaware of the extent of doping."
Hide Caption
4 of 14
Former WADA president Dick Pound chaired a press conference held in Munich on January 14, 2016 to present the 89-page report. It said &quot;corruption was embedded&quot; and &quot;cannot be blamed on a small number of miscreants&quot; within the IAAF.
Photos: Battling drug cheats
Former WADA president Dick Pound chaired a press conference held in Munich on January 14, 2016 to present the 89-page report. It said "corruption was embedded" and "cannot be blamed on a small number of miscreants" within the IAAF.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
A report by the IAAF&#39;s ethics committee claims a powerful trio blackmailed Russian distance runner Lilya Shobukhova into paying them off to keep results of her positive drug tests secret.
Photos: Battling drug cheats
A report by the IAAF's ethics committee claims a powerful trio blackmailed Russian distance runner Lilya Shobukhova into paying them off to keep results of her positive drug tests secret.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
Russia&#39;s former athletics president Valentin Balakhnichev, its ex-chief coach for long-distance athletes Alexei Melnikov and former IAAF consultant Papa Massata Diack have all been banned for life. The report said &quot;far from supporting the anti-doping regime, they subverted it.&quot; The IAAF&#39;s former anti-doping director Gabriel Dollé has been given a five-year ban.
Photos: Battling drug cheats
Russia's former athletics president Valentin Balakhnichev, its ex-chief coach for long-distance athletes Alexei Melnikov and former IAAF consultant Papa Massata Diack have all been banned for life. The report said "far from supporting the anti-doping regime, they subverted it." The IAAF's former anti-doping director Gabriel Dollé has been given a five-year ban.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
The report claims Balakhnichev, Melnikov and Papa Massata Diack &quot;conspired together ... to conceal for more than three years anti-doping violations by an athlete at what appeared to be the highest pinnacle of her sport. All three compounded the vice of what they did by conspiring to extort what were in substance bribes from Shobukhova by acts of blackmail.&quot;
Photos: Battling drug cheats
The report claims Balakhnichev, Melnikov and Papa Massata Diack "conspired together ... to conceal for more than three years anti-doping violations by an athlete at what appeared to be the highest pinnacle of her sport. All three compounded the vice of what they did by conspiring to extort what were in substance bribes from Shobukhova by acts of blackmail."
Hide Caption
8 of 14
Pound produced an independent report in November 2015 which detailed systemic doping in Russia along with an establishment effort to cover it up. He recommended Russia be banned from athletic competition, which it duly was by the IAAF.
Photos: Battling drug cheats
Pound produced an independent report in November 2015 which detailed systemic doping in Russia along with an establishment effort to cover it up. He recommended Russia be banned from athletic competition, which it duly was by the IAAF.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
The findings uncovered a &quot;deeply-rooted culture of cheating at all levels&quot; within Russian athletics. Asked if it amounted to state-sponsored doping, Pound told reporters: &quot;In the sense of consenting to it, there&#39;s no other conclusion.&quot;
Photos: Battling drug cheats
The findings uncovered a "deeply-rooted culture of cheating at all levels" within Russian athletics. Asked if it amounted to state-sponsored doping, Pound told reporters: "In the sense of consenting to it, there's no other conclusion."
Hide Caption
10 of 14
The report suggested the London 2012 Olympics -- in which Russia won 24 gold medals and finished fourth -- was &quot;in a sense, sabotaged by the admission of athletes who should have not been competing.&quot;
Photos: Battling drug cheats
The report suggested the London 2012 Olympics -- in which Russia won 24 gold medals and finished fourth -- was "in a sense, sabotaged by the admission of athletes who should have not been competing."
Hide Caption
11 of 14
Pound&#39;s report detailed &quot;corruption and bribery practices at the highest levels of international athletics,&quot; evidence of which has been given to international crime-fighting organization Interpol for further investigation.
Photos: Battling drug cheats
Pound's report detailed "corruption and bribery practices at the highest levels of international athletics," evidence of which has been given to international crime-fighting organization Interpol for further investigation.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
Senegal&#39;s Lamine Diack, former president of the IAAF, is being investigated by French police over claims he accepted bribes to defer sanctions against drug cheats from Russia. French prosecutors claim he took &quot;more than €1 million ($1M)&quot; for his silence. Diack has yet to comment.
Photos: Battling drug cheats
Senegal's Lamine Diack, former president of the IAAF, is being investigated by French police over claims he accepted bribes to defer sanctions against drug cheats from Russia. French prosecutors claim he took "more than €1 million ($1M)" for his silence. Diack has yet to comment.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
Coe, a former Olympic gold medalist, has come under fire for his praise for predecessor Diack, whom he called the sport&#39;s &quot;spiritual leader&quot; when he took over the role in August 2015. He told CNN he would &quot;do anything to fix our sport.&quot;
Photos: Battling drug cheats
Coe, a former Olympic gold medalist, has come under fire for his praise for predecessor Diack, whom he called the sport's "spiritual leader" when he took over the role in August 2015. He told CNN he would "do anything to fix our sport."
Hide Caption
14 of 14
blood sample tesaeCraig Reedie World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)Doping laboratory sampleswada report 2 coe wada pound history of doping in sport_00014312Balakhnichev IAAFLiliya Shobukhova RussiaPound drugs London Olympicsolympics doping tease 1olympics doping tease 2Track and field genericlamine diack iaafcoe tease

(CNN)More than 1,000 Russian athletes across 30 sports -- including football -- benefited from state-sponsored doping, according to the latest findings of a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The report by Canadian law professor Richard McLaren builds on his initial findings, published in July, and alleges "an institutional conspiracy" among officials within the Russian Ministry of Sport.
Key Findings
    • Over 1000 Russian athletes benefited from doping
    • There was an "institutional conspiracy" among athletes and officials within the Ministry of Sport and the FSB
    • "Systematic and centralized cover up" in the run up to the London 2012 Summer Olympics which continued until 2015
    A "systematic and centralized" cover up, across summer, winter and Paralympic sports, was in operation from 2011 to 2015, said McLaren, who presented his latest findings at a news conference in London Friday.
    Read More
    He also claimed the swapping of urine samples took place during the Sochi 2014 Winter Games and "became a regular monthly practice of the Moscow Laboratory."
    The WADA investigation was spurred by claims made by former Russian anti-doping laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov last year to the New York Times that he was ordered to cover up the drug use of at least 15 Sochi 2014 medal winners.
    Rodchenkov alleged that he assisted in doctoring urine samples provided by Russian athletes during overnight shifts at the Sochi Games.
    WADA: Rio 2016 drug testing had &#39;serious failings&#39;
    IOC summit WADA

      JUST WATCHED

      WADA: Rio 2016 drug testing had 'serious failings'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    WADA: Rio 2016 drug testing had 'serious failings' 02:50
    He also accused the Russian secret service of providing active assistance with the cover-up, which he says took place before, during and after the Sochi Olympics.
    The second part of the McLaren report said there was "conclusive" forensic evidence that sample bottles had been tampered with and the contents altered.
    The technique was refined over the course of the London 2012 Olympics, 2013 World Athletics Championships in Moscow and the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics where a now "fail safe" system was in place to protect likely Russian medal winners, the report found.
    In Sochi, two female ice hockey players' samples were found to contain male DNA, while two gold medalists and one female silver medalist were found to have "physiologically impossible salt readings."
    Also, 44 of the samples examined -- including 12 from medal-winning athletes -- had scratches and marks on the caps of the bottles, indicating tampering.
    Fifteen Russian medal-winning athletes from London 2012 were also found to have been involved in doping.
    Russia won 72 medals at the London Games, 21 of which were gold, and 33 medals at Sochi 2014, 13 of which were gold.
    "The Russian Olympic team corrupted the London games on an unprecedented scale - the extent of which will probably never be fully established," the report added.
    READ: WADA chief warns Russia over medical record hacking
    READ: "An unprecedented attack on the integrity of sport" -- IOC
    READ: Hackers steal medical data of US Olympic stars
    READ: The human misery of state-sponsored doping
    The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is set to meet on Dec. 15 to discuss the report. Its new head, former pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva, acknowledged it had a "very big job" to restore confidence in Russia's sporting landscape but added she was "optimistic."
    "All the previous people working for RUSADA have now left and we will work hard to prove to the world that Russia can be trusted," Isinbayeva told InsidetheGames.
    "I want to rebuild RUSADA in my own clean image."
    Report: Russia ran an Olympics doping program
    russia doping travis tygart intv paula newton_00014127

      JUST WATCHED

      Report: Russia ran an Olympics doping program

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Report: Russia ran an Olympics doping program 06:34
    The Russian Olympic Committee told CNN it will comment after it has reviewed the report.
    The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) says it agrees with Professor McLaren that "it is time that this manipulation stops" and says it is pursuing "a more specific, intelligence-based retesting programme."
    The International Paralympic Committee said the findings of the report were "unprecedented and astonishing."
    "They strike right at the heart of the integrity and ethics of sport," the IPC said in a statement.
    Professor McLaren said it is not for him to decide whether Russia should compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, but said he was confident Russia could reform. He wouldn't be drawn on the merits of the forthcoming soccer World Cup in Russia in 2018.
    He added: "For years international sports competitions have unknowingly been hijacked by the Russians. Sports fans have been deceived."
    In November, Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a new law to criminalize any encouragement for doping, national news agency Tass reported.
    Anyone found guilty of inducing an athlete to use drugs faces a fine of up to 1.1 million rubles ($11,400) or a jail term of up to three years, plus suspension from "professional activities" for up to five years, depending on the circumstances.