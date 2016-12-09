(CNN) More than 1,000 Russian athletes across 30 sports -- including football -- benefited from state-sponsored doping, according to the latest findings of a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The report by Canadian law professor Richard McLaren builds on his initial findings, published in July, and alleges "an institutional conspiracy" among officials within the Russian Ministry of Sport.

Key Findings

A "systematic and centralized" cover up, across summer, winter and Paralympic sports, was in operation from 2011 to 2015, said McLaren, who presented his latest findings at a news conference in London Friday.

He also claimed the swapping of urine samples took place during the Sochi 2014 Winter Games and "became a regular monthly practice of the Moscow Laboratory."

The WADA investigation was spurred by claims made by former Russian anti-doping laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov last year to the New York Times that he was ordered to cover up the drug use of at least 15 Sochi 2014 medal winners.

Rodchenkov alleged that he assisted in doctoring urine samples provided by Russian athletes during overnight shifts at the Sochi Games.

He also accused the Russian secret service of providing active assistance with the cover-up, which he says took place before, during and after the Sochi Olympics.

The second part of the McLaren report said there was "conclusive" forensic evidence that sample bottles had been tampered with and the contents altered.

The technique was refined over the course of the London 2012 Olympics, 2013 World Athletics Championships in Moscow and the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics where a now "fail safe" system was in place to protect likely Russian medal winners, the report found.

In Sochi, two female ice hockey players' samples were found to contain male DNA, while two gold medalists and one female silver medalist were found to have "physiologically impossible salt readings."

Also, 44 of the samples examined -- including 12 from medal-winning athletes -- had scratches and marks on the caps of the bottles, indicating tampering.

Fifteen Russian medal-winning athletes from London 2012 were also found to have been involved in doping.

Russia won 72 medals at the London Games, 21 of which were gold, and 33 medals at Sochi 2014, 13 of which were gold.

"The Russian Olympic team corrupted the London games on an unprecedented scale - the extent of which will probably never be fully established," the report added.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is set to meet on Dec. 15 to discuss the report. Its new head, former pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva, acknowledged it had a "very big job" to restore confidence in Russia's sporting landscape but added she was "optimistic."

"All the previous people working for RUSADA have now left and we will work hard to prove to the world that Russia can be trusted," Isinbayeva told InsidetheGames.

"I want to rebuild RUSADA in my own clean image."

Professor McLaren said it is not for him to decide whether Russia should compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, but said he was confident Russia could reform. He wouldn't be drawn on the merits of the forthcoming soccer World Cup in Russia in 2018.

He added: "For years international sports competitions have unknowingly been hijacked by the Russians. Sports fans have been deceived."

In November, Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a new law to criminalize any encouragement for doping, national news agency Tass reported.

Anyone found guilty of inducing an athlete to use drugs faces a fine of up to 1.1 million rubles ($11,400) or a jail term of up to three years, plus suspension from "professional activities" for up to five years, depending on the circumstances.