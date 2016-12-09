Story highlights It is one of 3 new sports, along with karate and sport climbing

The Youth Olympic Games take place in Buenos Aires in 2018

(CNN) Breakdancing is moving from the streets to the Olympics.

The spinning, twisting style of street dance is one of three new sports added to the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires , the International Olympic Committee said this week.

Karate and sport climbing are the other two.

The IOC periodically adds new sports. The organization said it is also trying to attract more interest from youth and sees breakdancing as a perfect vehicle, "a unique sport that embodies music and expression through movement to music."

This is how it will work: Twelve male and 12 female dancers, ages 16-18, will compete over two days. Competition will be broken down into three events -- men's, women's and mixed-team -- with dancers facing off in a battle format that will be judged and scored.

Read More