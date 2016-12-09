Story highlights Heisman finalists are Jackson, Watson, Baker Mayfield, Jabrill Peppers and Dede Westbrook

Louisville's Jackson emerged as early front-runner but has struggled down the stretch

(CNN) The race for the Heisman is finally coming into focus -- and just in time.

The 82nd annual Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place Saturday at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square, with two clear front-runners for the award: Louisville sophomore quarterback Lamar Jackson and Clemson junior quarterback Deshaun Watson.

At Thursday's College Football Awards presentation in Atlanta, Jackson won the Maxwell Award, which is given to the player of the year. Watson, who finished third in the Heisman voting last year, won the Davey O'Brien Award, which is for the best quarterback in the nation.

The finalists for the 2016 Heisman Trophy are Jackson, Watson, Oklahoma junior quarterback Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma senior wide receiver Dede Westbrook and Michigan junior linebacker Jabrill Peppers.

With a breakout performance in a 63-20 blowout against Florida State on September 17, Jackson became the early favorite to win the Heisman. In that game, Jackson ran for four touchdowns and threw for another, compiling 146 yards rushing and 216 yards passing.

