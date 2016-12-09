Story highlights Navy has a 14-game winning streak against Army, but the Midshipmen are decimated by injuries

Army's most recent winning records came in 2010 and 1996

(CNN) Army vs. Navy football is one of the greatest rivalries in college sports.

But when it comes to bragging rights, it's been heavily one-sided lately, with No. 25 Navy (9-3) having won the last 14 in a row against Army (6-5).

That could change Saturday. The 117th installment of this rivalry is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, and the Black Knights, who last ended the season with winning records in 2010 and 1996, are in a position to end the streak. That's because the Midshipmen have been decimated by injuries.

"Our players have worked so hard, our seniors in particular and all they've been through in their careers," Army head coach Jeff Monken said to CNN. "To see them finish with a win in this ballgame would mean a great deal to me."

Lack of depth could be a problem for Navy on Saturday. In last week's 34-10 home loss to Temple in the American Athletic Conference championship game, the Midshipmen lost more players to injury, including starting quarterback Will Worth. The senior suffered a broken bone in his foot, ending his season. That's often been the case for them this season.

