Story highlights Lauren Batchelder asked Trump a question during a campaign rally

Trump later tweeted she was "arrogant" and asked in a "nasty fashion"

(CNN) It all started more than a year ago, in October 2015, when Lauren Batchelder attended a Donald Trump rally and asked him this question: "I want to get paid the same as a man, and I think you understand that. So, if you become president, will a woman make the same as a man and do I get to choose what I do with my body?"

Trump responded to Batchelder at the rally, "You're going to make the same if you do as good a job, and I happen to be pro-life."

But Trump wasn't done with his response. He later took to Twitter to call the woman "arrogant" and said she asked her question in a "nasty fashion."

The arrogant young woman who questioned me in such a nasty fashion at No Labels yesterday was a Jeb staffer! HOW CAN HE BEAT RUSSIA & CHINA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2015

That's when the cyberbullying started for Batchelder. A year later, she says she is now ready to talk about what she faced online.

"I think the worst day was when someone said my address and they said they were coming and they were going to rape me," Batchelder told CNN's Brooke Baldwin . "I never expected that that would ever happen."

Read More