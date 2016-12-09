Inauguration protesters to be barred from National Mall, other sites

Story highlights Activists will be limited in where they can demonstrate

Washington (CNN) Activists planning the "Women's March on Washington" and those protesting the inauguration of Donald Trump won't be able to do so near some of DC's most iconic monuments, a National Park Service official said.

The government agency filed documents on behalf of the Presidential Inauguration Committee to secure large sections of Pennsylvania Avenue, as well as the Washington Monument, the National Mall and the Lincoln Memorial for the inauguration festivities.

That means activists who were hoping to hold demonstrations at iconic places like the Lincoln Memorial, where many marches have been held, likely won't be able to do so.

The National Park Service requests permits for the inauguration a year in advance of the event, said Mike Litterst, spokesman for the agency.

While the agency has not issued any permits yet, Litterst said activists will likely not get permits for the locations that are already under application.

Read More