Trump inaugural committee announces days of events

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural committee on Friday announced details for some of the days of events planned in Washington next month when he takes office.

The official account for the Trump Inauguration tweeted a "First peek at inaugural week," which includes a "welcome rally," parade, two inaugural balls and a ball "saluting armed services & first responders."

In a statement from the committee, it noted the ceremonies will last "several days" and "will include events for the public on the National Mall."

"This will truly be a powerfully uniting moment for the American people," Chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, Thomas J Barrack Jr., is quoted saying in the statement.

"We will celebrate our country, its diverse and patriotic heritage, our democracy and the inaugural process as the greatest display of a peaceful transfer of partisan power in the world. We will stand together as a nation behind President-elect Donald Trump and his vision of a better future for every American."

