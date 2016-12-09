Trump: No Cabinet post for Rudy Giuliani

Story highlights He removed himself from consideration for a position last month

He will stay on as a "Vice Chairman of the Presidential Transition Team"

(CNN) Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani will not serve in Donald Trump's incoming administration, the President-elect announced Friday.

The transition team released a statement Friday saying Giuliani removed himself from consideration for a position last month, a description contradicted by CNN reporting that the New Yorker was told he would not get the secretary of state position this week.

"Rudy Giuliani is an extraordinarily talented and patriotic American. I will always be appreciative of his 24/7 dedication to our campaign after I won the primaries and for his extremely wise counsel," Trump said in the statement. "He is and continues to be a close personal friend, and as appropriate, I will call upon him for advice and can see an important place for him in the administration at a later date."

Giuliani was being considered as Trump's possible pick for secretary of state -- one of the most important positions in a president's cabinet. During Trump's campaign, Giuliani worked as a top surrogate and adviser to the real estate mogul during his campaign.

