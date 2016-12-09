Obama orders review of Russian election-related hacking

Story highlights The review is intended to be done before Donald Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned Russian involvement

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama has ordered a full review into hacking by the Russians designed to influence the 2016 election, White House Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser Lisa Monaco said Friday.

"The President has directed the Intelligence Community to conduct a full review of what happened during the 2016 election process. It is to capture lessons learned from that and to report to a range of stakeholders," she said at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast with reporters. "This is consistent with the work that we did over the summer to engage Congress on the threats that we were seeing."

Monaco said the administration would be mindful of the consequences of revealing the results of their review publicly. All of the Democratic senators on the Senate Intelligence Committee have called on Obama to declassify intelligence on Russia's actions during the election.

"You want to do so very attentive to not disclosing sources and methods that would impede our ability to identify and attribute malicious actors in the future," Monaco said of disclosure.

The review is intended to be done before Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, Monaco said. "He expects to get a report prior to him leaving office."

