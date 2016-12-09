Story highlights Linda McMahon is the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to run the Small Business Administration gave millions to support his presidential campaign -- including a newly disclosed $1 million donation just weeks before the election.

Linda McMahon, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, made the $1 million donation to a super PAC funded by the Ricketts family and casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson in early October, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission late Thursday.

The super PAC, Future 45, was revitalized as a pro-Trump committee in early fall by the Ricketts, who earlier in the election support anti-Trump efforts, and by Adelson, who sat out the Republican primary.

One of the Ricketts siblings, Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts, has been named by Trump as deputy commerce secretary.

