Democratic Indiana senator praises Trump on Carrier deal: 'Keep this up'

(CNN) Sen. Joe Donnelly, a Democrat from Indiana, this week praised Donald Trump's deal with Carrier to keep jobs from moving overseas.

Donnelly, first elected in a surprising win in 2012, is up for re-election in the 2018 midterms in a state Trump won by nearly 20%.

"I was glad to see the jobs that were kept stay here, but what we also have to do is keep this up," Donnelly said on the Indiana local radio station 105.5 The River. "Because, there are other companies trying to do the same thing, who have been incredibly successful, and even with that success, they're still chasing $3 an hour wages in Mexico."

"So I sent [Trump] a letter saying that I thought it was absolutely critical for us to have programs in place that if you want federal contracts — if you wanna do business with the government — well then the company that's keeping the jobs in America gets the contract as opposed to the one's that's not," he continued. "Believe it or not, you get a tax credit for the moving costs to move the equipment offshore. That's crazy, and so I sent him a letter saying, 'hey, Mr. president-elect, if you stay with me on this stuff, I'll stand with you every time.'"

Carrier's parent company, United Technologies, earns about 10% of its revenue from the federal government through contracts.

