Donald Trump taking intel briefings only once a week

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump is getting the President's Daily Brief on average only once a week, according to a US official with knowledge of situation.

President Barack Obama and other key national security policymakers currently receive the brief six days a week, according to the CIA website

Trump has attracted some criticism for not regularly participating in national security briefings as regularly as past leaders preparing to occupy the White House. Insiders say that rapid changes in the world's security situations require the American leader to be as up to date as possible.

"The pace at which he's getting them is below the norm," said David Priess, author of "The President's Book of Secrets," a history of the so-called "PDB." "Most Presidents-elect, once they've chosen to get them, have chosen to get daily or near daily sessions, reading the daily brief and discussing it with briefers."

While Priess said Trump's rate of briefings is "unusual," he said it's not unprecedented -- when Richard Nixon was President-elect, he refused to accept any briefings. Intelligence officers resorted to sending written daily briefings to Nixon's secretary, but when he finally went to the White House, those envelopes were returned, all of them unopened.

