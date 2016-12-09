(CNN) Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail Friday -- albeit not for himself -- for one event in Louisiana, where the President-elect suggested that early voting in a number of states could have led to fraud, a baseless claim that has visibly bothered him for weeks.

Trump, campaigning in Baton Rouge in an effort to pad his party's slim majority in the Senate, urged his faithful supporters to back Republican Senate candidate and Louisiana Treasurer John Kennedy in Saturday's runoff election. But Trump appeared to remain somewhat focused by his own election and voted fraud, a charge that he has leveled before but never proven.

"We have to discuss that early thing," Trump said referring to early voting, adding shortly after that he wonders what happens to ballots "during the evenings when those things are locked."

He added: "The Democrats, they say Donald Trump is criticizing the foundations of our country. Give me a break. Give me a break."

Trump went on to mention that Obama commented on voter fraud in Chicago when he was running for president in 2008, but that now, eight years later, it has "it has only gotten worse."

