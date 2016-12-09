Trump announces Dow Chemical CEO as head of America Manufacturing Council

Story highlights Trump reiterated his talking points about bringing jobs back to the United States

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump announced Friday at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris will head the American Manufacturing Council in his administration, part of his economic message to "buy American and hire American."

The American Manufacturing Council is the principal private sector advisory committee to the Secretary of Commerce on the manufacturing in the United States.

Trump described Liveris as "one of the most respected businessmen in the world," who will be tasked with finding ways to bring industry back to America.

"Nobody can do it like Andrew," Trump said.

Leveris announced that his company will invest in "a new state of the art innovation center" in Michigan, crediting Trump with creating a business climate that energized his company.

