John Glenn's second act

Gene Seymour: Glenn was an unusually empathetic and generous person, even toward his harshest critics

Gene Seymour is a film critic who has written about music, movies and culture for The New York Times, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly and the Washington Post. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Just about all of the tributes to John Glenn have focused on the first act of his long and illustrious career. And it's easy to understand why. That first act is one of the most beautiful of American stories, carrying him from his small town in the middle of Ohio to his ascension to international fame as the first American to orbit the Earth on February 20, 1962.

But what happens after you become the most-celebrated and beloved American pilot since Charles Lindbergh?

Though Glenn had a myriad of options, he chose politics. For someone used to unmitigated adoration, this was an unlikely choice. And the second act, as several obituaries note, was a lot rockier and less rousing than the first.

For one thing, it took longer than he or anybody else expected for this choice to bear fruit. (Then again, nothing came easy to Glenn, who faced the prospect of burning alive while re-entering the atmosphere during that history-making flight.) He was finally elected to the U.S. Senate in 1974, 10 years after he'd made his first attempt, which was initially abandoned after a bad bathroom fall.

Another decade passed and Glenn decided to run for president. Sadly, Glenn did not poll well and withdrew in March 1984 without winning a single primary.

